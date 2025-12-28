NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking all AFC playoff quarterbacks

4. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are now champions of the AFC West thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers losing in Week 17 to the Houston Texans. Denver wins the division for the first time since 2015, and Bo Nix has led the charge.

Sure, the defense is great, but Nix has turned into, arguably, the most clutch QB in the league. It's also pretty clear that the raw stats from Nix don't do his season justice, and it's important to have that key context. Denver is 13-3 for a reason, and we've seen the second-year QB come through in many instances where it was simply necessary to win.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has been beating up big-time for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it seems like he's now super comfortable in Liam Coen's offense. The trade deadline addition of Jakobi Meyers was also a huge help here, but the Jags are really hitting their stride at the perfect time. Jacksonville is still in the driver's seat for the AFC South title as well and will very likely host a playoff game.

And it's honestly a bit scary to imagine just how good Lawrence and the Jags can be in 2026 when they add another wide receiver and have another year to get settled into this offense.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has had to carry a bigger load in the Buffalo Bills' offense this year, as their wide receiver room has been underperforming, and even the defense has taken a step back. Allen is the reigning MVP and is able to turn into Superman when needed, but the one obvious downside here is that the costly turnovers are still a part of his game, but this could be the best chance that Allen and the Bills have at winning it all.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has had a great season for the New England Patriots this year and has consistently been a top-5 QB this year, but the overall lack of experience in the playoffs could be something that impacts New England this year.