NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking every double-digit win team thus far

There are 11 teams that have at least 10 wins approaching Week 17, and it's clear just how many of these teams are flat-out great. As the final two weeks of the regular season approach, the remaining playoff spots and division titles will be clinched ahead of what will be some very entertaining playoffs.

We could be in a situation where multiple Wild Card teams get themselves in a position to even make a Super Bowl run. Furthermore, there are some shocking teams that aren't in the playoff picture this year - the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, for example, will be on the couch in January.

Let's sort through the hectic mess and power rank the double-digit win teams in the league ahead of Week 17.

Broncos back to the top of power rankings of all double-digit win teams

11. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)

The Philadelphia Eagles just aren't a special team this year and might have the weakness QB play of any team in the NFC Playoff Picture right now. The roster and offense both regressed a bit here in 2025, and you really don't have anything with this team that sticks out as being threatening in the playoffs. It's going to likely be a one-and-done postseason for the Eagles.

10. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

The San Francisco 49ers have been great this year, but the 11-4 record is much more due to some high-end coaching than it is pure talent. This roster is relatively average in many spots. The running game is below-average, and their defense simply cannot create pressure on the quarterback. San Fran is on the cusp of doubling their win total from the prior season, but this is another squad primed to go one-and-done in the postseason.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

The Los Angeles Chargers have used about one million different offensive line combinations this year, and Justin Herbert is likely going to finish the regular season being sacked over 50 times. Until LA gets serious about fixing the OL and adding some key depth just about everywhere, they won't get out of this 'good not great' tier that they find themselves in for the second season in a row under Jim Harbaugh.