NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking every playoff QB after Week 16 action

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has been very good this year but did leave the Week 16 game with a concussion. The Green Bay Packers are clinging to life in the NFC North and are right on the edge of falling out of the NFL Playoff Picture. Just a few weeks ago, though, the Packers were atop the NFC North, and things were looking great.

If this team could get into the playoffs, they might be able to do some damage, as Love has been balling this year.

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heating up at the right time, having just beaten the Denver Broncos in Week 16. Lawrence has played clean, prolific football in recent weeks, and the Jaguars have now won six games in a row. This team might be a juggernaut.

4. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold, outside of a brutal six interceptions just against the Los Angeles Rams this year, has otherwise been outstanding. He can throw the ball down the field better than most QBs in the NFL and is no. 4 in our power rankings. Darnold in the big game is a concern, but we cannot overlook just how efficient he's been this year.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills haven't been quite as efficient this year as they were last year, but Allen can still overtake games when needed, and with no Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason, Allen and the Bills might have an 'in' to make a Super Bowl run.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is going to receive a ton of MVP votes this year and has been excellent. I am not sure the New England Patriots will be able to win a playoff game this year, but Maye has been outstanding and is approaching elite status. He does feel like a future MVP in this league.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The actual MVP of this league might actually be Matthew Stafford. He's been on fire this year and has been the best quarterback in the NFL for about 98% of the season. I would truly be shocked if the Los Angeles Rams did not make a very deep run this year, as they won it all back in 2021.

Matthew Stafford playing the best football of his career at 37 years old is honestly kind of poetic.