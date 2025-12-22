NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Updated MVP rankings include a fast-riser

The NFL MVP race is probably over, for the most part, but there are some fast-risers, so we have a fresh MVP power rankings here as Week 16 finishes up. For most of the 2025 NFL Season, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams has been the MVP of the league.

And that is likely to remain the case unless we have some crazy finishes here with the final two weeks of the regular season. Now that Week 16 is over for the legitimate MVP candidates, we can unveil our latest rankings to see where things stand.

So, let's get into our updated MVP ladder power rankings. They're a bit different than our previous rankings and include a young quarterback who is making a huge push.

Updated NFL MVP rankings include a fast-riser entering the top-3

5. The Rest

Whether you think it could be Myles Garrett, Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold, or someone else, 'the rest' of the MVP candidates come in at no. 5. There have been a lot of top-tier performances from many notable players this year, but most of them simply aren't MVP-worthy. However, they've been very good and deserve credit.

Puka Nacua could also be lumped into this ranking as well. There isn't much more to say with this group, though - none of them are likely winning the MVP but could get a few votes and come in near the bottom when the official voting actually takes place.

4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen did not play his best game against the Cleveland Browns and has not really lit up the stat sheet this year, but he's a household name, the reigning MVP, and can still lead the Buffalo Bills to the AFC East title in the 2025 NFL Season.

Allen is likely not winning the MVP this year, but he's probably a top-5 candidate at worst and could get some votes given the lack of overall talent he has had to deal with on offense this year.