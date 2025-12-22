NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking the crazy NFC North after Week 16 action

Detroit Lions (8-7)

The Detroit Lions now have to win out to have any shot at the playoffs this year, and with their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bears' win against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are mathematically eliminated from NFC North division contention.

This team has truly taken a nosedive this year, and they are at risk of quadrupling their loss total from the 2024 NFL Season, as they were 15-2 last year and could finish 9-8 or even 8-9. Dan Campbell's team is still excellent on offense, but the defense is forgettable and a unit that simply has not stayed healthy for multiple seasons.

Until the defense gets fixed once and for all, the Lions will not shoot back near the top of the NFL like they were for a short time in 2023 and 2024.

Not only are the Green Bay Packers clinging to life in the NFC, but they are also seeing players drop with injuries. Micah Parsons tore his Achilles in Week 15, which is a significant blow, and the Packers just do not have the makings of a division winner or playoff team this year.

Green Bay should still be able to get into the postseason, but they are trending in the wrong direction and would need a ton of help to win the NFC North. The Packers have failed to get over the hump in the Matt LaFleur era, and while he is a good coach, there is always a bit of meat left on the bone with these teams.

The Packers are second in our power rankings.

Chicago Bears (11-4)

The Chicago Bears just have to win one more game to win the NFC North, but they could also win it if the Packers lose one more game. Chicago has done a total 180 under Ben Johnson and just constantly find ways to win - Chicago is the best team in the division, and it's really not close at this point.