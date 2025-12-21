NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated NFC rankings after epic weekend action

The NFL is unpredictable every single week, and that's why it's the best show on TV. The Thursday night battle between the Seahawks and Rams was as epic as everyone hoped for, so long as you stayed awake long enough to see the end.

The Seahawks trailed 30-14 against the Rams, but not only found their way back into the game, they found a way to win in overtime. The Bears came back on a Saturday night in miraculous fashion.

How much did that win shake up the NFL Power Rankings for the NFC ahead of Week 16? With some big matchups looming on Sunday and Monday across the league, we're taking a look at the NFC after a crazy couple of games with division implications.

NFL Power Rankings: Epic wins by Seahawks and Bears vault them up NFC rankings

16. Arizona Cardinals

The team that appears headed toward the most obvious "start over" strategy right now in the 2026 offseason is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals effectively already moved on from Kyler Murray. Jonathan Gannon seems to be coaching his last few games with the team. This roster has not been good enough and has also been ravaged by injuries.

Even without the injuries, though, the Cardinals weren't competitive enough this season. They didn't take that step forward as an organization and I'm expecting wholesale changes.

15. New York Giants

The New York Giants are finding their way this season, trying to determine if Jaxson Dart is truly franchise quarterback material. There's no dobut that Dart has the physical attributes of a franchise quarterback in the NFL, but does he have everything else required to carry that mantle?

The issue with Dart, up to this point, has been his playing style and lack of willingness to change it to keep himself healthy. Hopefully, the Giants are able to build around him this offseason and get healthy. They could be a fun team in 2026.

14. Washington Commanders

A really common thread with the teams you're going to find at the bottom of these updated NFC Power Rankings? Injuries.

Watching the Commanders on Saturday against the Eagles was a bit sad because, obviously, the NFL wanted that game in that slot because it was a rematch of the NFC Championship Game last year. It was a shell of the Commanders team that went that far, however.

We'll see how this team reloads in the 2026 offseason, but they've obviously taken a step back this year.

13. New Orleans Saints

Even without the playoffs at stake, the New Orleans Saints might be one of the more interesting teams to watch down the stretch this season. They've already played spoiler to the top two teams in the NFC South, but what's really fun with this team right now is the development of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

They might have themselves a dude out there in New Orleans. Shough has been excellent this season as a dual threat, and may have bought himself another year with the incoming QB class looking...rough.