NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking the league's 10 worst teams

4. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a top defense but are continually not able to figure out the offense, and it's really that simple. Until the Browns get serious about the QB position, they'll continue to circle the drain. Shedeur Sanders isn't a long-term option for this team, so they need to look to the 2026 NFL Draft to find that guy for the long-term, and it's really the one thing holding them back.

Cleveland is the fourth worst team in our updated power rankings.

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants again need to make some major changes, but Jaxson Dart might honestly be something worthwhile. The team fired Brian Daboll weeks ago after another slow start, but the offense with Dart under center did look a lot more efficient than it does right now. With bits and pieces of what could be a great team, the Giants still have some glimmer of hope.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets still do not have an interception on the season which is hard to believe. The Jets did trade both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline, so it's clear where this team is trying to go, but that doesn't change just how bad they've been this year. If nothing else, the Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027, so they at least have the ammo to perhaps do something special.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

It's hard to find much of anything for the Las Vegas Raiders to latch onto this year. Somehow, after making what seemed to be legitimate, positive change, the total opposite happened. Not only does Pete Carroll seem to be in way over his head, but the roster was a lot worse than they thought, and Geno Smith has been one of the worst acquisitions in the NFL this year.

The Raiders are likely going to blow things up yet again this offseason.