2025 NFL Predictions: Most likely Super Bowl matchups approaching Week 17

Super Bowl LX this year is somehow less than two months away if you can believe that. In the final two weeks of the regular season, the remaining playoff spots will be clinched and the playoff picture across the league will finally be settled.

This is one of the more entertaining seasons we have seen in the NFL in quite some time, so that could be the case when the playoffs roll around. Week 17 is continuing here very soon, so we could see more shifts in the playoff seeding depending on how that action plays out.

Let's predict the most likely Super Bowl matchups as we approach Week 17 action.

3. Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Buffalo Bills won't have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs this time around, so perhaps this is the year...

Buffalo has fallen short in the playoffs year after year, but with the AFC Playoff Picture looking very wacky right now, the Bills could bank on their deep playoff experience to make a run. As for the LA Rams, this team won it all back in the 2021 NFL Season and still have the same head coach-quarterback combination that got them there in the first place.

LA's roster is also very good and doesn't have many weaknesses.

2. New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots honestly might not know any better and play their way to the Super Bowl this year, kind of like the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals did with their own second-year QB at the time in Joe Burrow. The Pats have an explosive second-year QB in Drake Maye and a very well-coached defense.

The Seattle Seahawks are similar with the well-coached defense, but they have a QB in Sam Darnold who has played excellent football for two years in a row now. Darnold and the Seahawks are able to overwhelm opponents and might be able to do that at home during the playoffs.

1. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Denver Broncos simply find ways to win and are still in the driver's seat for the no. 1 overall seed for the playoffs. Denver hardly loses at home and would benefit from that first-round bye. Teams that earn the bye also only have to win two games to advance to the Super Bowl. With a ferocious pass rush and clutch QB, Denver has what it takes.

The LA Rams, as we know, are a juggernaut and have done this before, so there isn't much reason to believe they cannot do it again.