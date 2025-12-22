NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Updated MVP rankings include a fast-riser

3. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence now has 12 touchdowns against zero interceptions over his past four games. The Jacksonville Jaguars have now won six games in a row, and Lawrence has had a triple-digit passer rating over those last four contests.

We have finally seen his completion percentage rise to that 60% mark as well, and the entire Jaguars' operation has just been running very smoothly recently. Lawrence's late-season push here is probably too late, but a path to actually winning the MVP would likely have to entail the Jaguars finding a way to earn the no. 1 playoff seed and for Lawrence to go nuclear these final two games.

It isn't impossible, but if nothing else, he is most definitely an MVP candidate.

2. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots got back on track in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. Maye has been an MVP candidate for most of the season now, and the 12-3 Patriots are now tied with the Denver Broncos record-wise in the AFC.

Maye has been an efficient passer this year and has thrown the ball down field better than most quarterbacks in the league. Being able to do this efficiently as a second-year QB is straight-up insane and could paint a great picture for the offense in 2026 and beyond.

Drake Maye now has 25 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions this year and leads the league in QBR and in completion percentage.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is leading the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per game, and passer rating. He's playing the best football of his career in 2025 and is surely the MVP of the league. Sure, Stafford has a solid running game and very good WR room, but there really isn't an argument for the veteran QB to not win the MVP unless he simply implodes these final two weeks.

One loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 really does not change the big picture for the Los Angeles Rams. I would be shocked if the MVP didn't go to Stafford at this point. The award is definitely a bit flawed, and it's usually now reserved for the best QB in the NFL. Like it or not, that's just how things have gone in recent years.