NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

2. Buffalo Bills

Are the Buffalo Bills ready for the playoffs, or are they ready for the playoffs?

Buffalo still has one more week of the regular season standing between them and hosting as the #2 seed in the AFC, and you can’t help but wonder if we’ll see them sit some starters in Week 18. The Bills are playing so well right now that the hope is going to be that they aren’t peaking early on.

Josh Allen has been so locked in this season, and Buffalo has gotten tremendous contributions from so many different guys like James Cook, rookie receiver Keon Coleman, and unheralded guys like Khalil Shakir. It felt like this Bills team was going to have to go through a year of transition and maybe winning ugly after cutting some prominent names defensively and trading Stefon Diggs, but they have looked better than ever.

And that’s thanks largely to Josh Allen, who is making everyone around him better. It’s what superstar QBs and MVPs do.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Entering Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs have secured the #1 overall seed in the AFC and perhaps even a couple of weeks off here as the NFL playoffs approach. The Chiefs are expected to rest some key starters against the Denver Broncos in Week 18, which would also, in effect, pave the way for the Broncos to potentially make the playoffs themselves.

Kansas City is getting hot at the exact right time. It almost feels as though it was planned to be this way. The Chiefs have been in so many close one-score games this season, and frankly, they haven’t looked great for a lot of it. These last two games we’ve seen from them? They are hitting a stride, especially offensively.

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t even have Rashee Rice right now and it feels like he has a full complement of top-shelf playmakers to distribute the football to. It’s been an impressive surge offensively for Kansas City lately and they look ready for a run at a three-peat. What real weaknesses have we seen in their last two games?