NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Ranking all playoff quarterbacks after Week 17

The NFL Playoff Picture is coming into shape here as the regular season winds down in a very entertaining 2025 NFL Season. The postseason could bring some shocking results, and the NFL world might get to enjoy a different Super Bowl matchup than whaty we've been accustomed to seeing.

The one thing that can be a huge tell in how far a team can do is the quarterback play - most playoff teams do have franchise quarterbacks, but not all of them. It's also pretty obvious which teams will be best suited in the playoffs based on who their QB is.

Let's power rank the 14 playoff quarterbacks as Week 18 approaches.

14. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young just isn't a good quarterback and isn't consistent enough to sustain success in this league and to win a playoff game. Young is, by far, the worst current playoff quarterback.

13. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud is a good quarterback, but we haven't seen him get close to his rookie season, so you have to wonder if Stroud would be able to lead this team into a playoff run if needed. The Texans have advanced to the Divisional Round in each of the last two seasons.

12. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers could have one last shot at the playoffs, but he and the Pittsburgh Steelers just do not have that 'it' factor overall. The roster doesn't really scare you, and Rodgers, while efficient this year, isn't close to who he once was. This entire operation is the definition of 'good' and nothing more.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams' completion percentage is currently below 58%, which is simply not sustainable beyond this year. He consistently doesn't put the ball in harm's way, which is awesome, but the second-year quarterback is still clearly flawed.

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has always had limitations as a passer, but he's the 10th-ranked QB in our power rankings. The wealth of playoff experience that Hurts has is useful here in the playoffs, but the Eagles don't really have a clear path to the Super Bowl, and Hurts isn't close to elite like some think.

9. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Over his last seven games, Sam Darnold's passer rating has been above an 85 just twice. He's already thrown 14 interceptions this year, and his performances in big games isn't always encouraging. Darnold has thrown eight touchdowns against eight interceptions over his past seven games. That simply isn't good enough.