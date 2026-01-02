NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated NFC rankings as playoffs approach

The NFC has been a fun conference to follow this year, as the playoff picture is clearly missing a top team from last year - the Detroit Lions. The Lions' downfall in 2025 has really opened things up for other teams.

When Week 18 is over, the entire NFC Playoff Picture will be settled, and it would be the most 2025 season thing ever to see the San Francisco 49ers earning that top seed. San Fran has flown under the bus for most of the season but could still earn the top seed.

With one week left before the playoffs, let's dive into a fresh NFC power rankings.

Updated NFC Power Rankings sees Rams slipping, 49ers rising

16. Arizona Cardinals

Losers of eight games in a row, the lowly Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0 and are since 1-13. It's been a horrendous downfall for a team that once had a bit of optimism coming into the 2025 season. Arizona has been one of the worst teams in the NFL for over a month now.

15. New York Giants

The New York Giants might have something special in Jaxson Dart, but he has to learn how to protect himself better, and the Giants also need a new coaching staff. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but the Giants still have to get a lot right this coming offseason.

14. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024 and are now totally out of the playoffs. The team got banged up and lost their star QB for much of the season, so it's just been a year that this franchise is going to learn from, move on from, and sweep under the rug.

13. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have too much roster talent to not be in the playoffs this year. I am struggling to see how both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot return in 2026. It feels like coaching has been holding this team back for years now. Atlanta is no. 13 in our power rankings and one of the more forgettable teams in the league.