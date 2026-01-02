NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated NFC rankings as playoffs approach

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have now lost two brutal games in a row and are just not playing well. Now having lost out on the no. 1 seed in the NFC, the Rams will have to go on the road for much of the playoffs if they hope to get back to the Super Bowl.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North this year and are locked into the second or third seed in the NFC playoffs. The Bears come in at no. 3 in our power rankings and have been able to run the ball at a very high level this year.

The defense can also force turnovers at a high rate - being able to run the ball and take it away is absolutely a formula to win in the playoffs.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle just has to win or tie against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, and they'll earn the top NFC seed, but Sam Darnold hasn't exactly been playing super well in recent weeks, and he's not been that great in big games over the past two seasons. The Seahawks are still a great team, but you can envision a world where Darnold doesn't have a great Week 18 performance.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are just one win away from earning the top seed in the NFC playoffs. For a team that has kind of flown under the radar all year, this is an insane spot to be in. The Seattle Seahawks and LA Rams ran the division for most of the year, but the battle-tested 49ers have just hung around.

Right now, San Fran is no. 1 in our NFC power rankings, as Brock Purdy has been one of the best QBs in the league in recent weeks, and it's not hard to see how the Niners are a more trustworthy team than Seattle right now.