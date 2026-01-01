NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Ranking the top Coach of the Year candidates

The NFL Coach of the Year award could end up being one of the tightest awards in the league this year. There are a plethora of coaches who are going to get votes, and it could come down to just a few separating the winner from second place.

Without a top-tier head coach in the NFL, no team is going to sustain success, and with the head coach position, most are able to show that they're the right man for the job quite early on in their tenure.

Multiple rookie head coaches have displayed this, and one of them could even win the award this year. Let's power rank the top Coach of the Year candidates as Week 18 approaches.

Power ranking the top NFL Coach of the Year candidates for the 2025 season

5. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald won 10 games in his first year as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach, but Seattle was the only double-digit win team that did not make the playoffs. Now in a position to win 14 games and earn the NFC's top seed, Macdonald should get a lot of love for Coach of the Year. The Seahawks don't have the most talented roster in the conference, but this might be the most well-rounded team in the entire league.

4. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots have benefitted from an ultra-easy schedule this year, but wins are wins in the NFL. The Pats were among the worst teams in the league last year and are quite literally among the best this year. If that doesn't scream elite coaching, I don't know what does.

3. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sure, the Denver Broncos on 10 games last year, but this team was a fringe-playoff squad in 2024 and are now the favorite to lock up the top AFC seed - Payton's Broncos ended up winning 11 games in a row and are very likely to finish 14-3 this year, which would earn them the top AFC seed. Denver has quickly turned into a juggernaut under Payton.

2. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen will get a ton of votes this year. The 12-4 Jacksonville Jaguars have many quality wins in 2025 and are on the cusp of clinching the AFC South with a win, tie, or Houston Texans' loss in Week 18. Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2024 and has turned out to be one of the top coaches in the league, and we're finally beginning to see Trevor Lawrence hit his stride in the NFL.

1. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

It's hard to not view Ben Johnson as the leading Coach of the Year candidate, as the Chicago Bears have done a total 180 this year and are NFC North champions with one week left to play. Chicago is locked into the second or third NFC seed and will get to host at least one playoff game. Not only has the offense been a lot better, but Caleb Williams is a much more efficient passer this year as well.