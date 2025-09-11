NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: 5 worst quarterbacks after first week of action

We're already onto Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, and there are a number of quarterbacks around the league in need of a bounce-back game already.

We expected some quarterbacks to struggle early on this season, but which players gave us the worst performances in Week 1? Some quarterbacks around the league completely whiffed on meeting or exceeding expectations, while others were as bad as expected.

We're taking a look at the five worst QB performances in the league this past week and which players have to get back on the saddle in the worst way.

NFL Power Rankings: 5 worst QB performances from Week 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts dared Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to run the ball, and they simply wouldn't commit to it. Tagovailoa wasn't able to get his best guys involved in the passing game, and the Dolphins' offense we know to be one of the most explosive in the NFL when healthy was a shell of itself.

It feels like things are going to keep getting worse in Miami before they get better, but it's still very early in the season. Tagovailoa had the worst QBR of the entire week, and it felt like it watching him play against the Colts. He turned the ball over three times and may have the most substantial mountain to climb entering Week 2.

2. Bryce Young, Panthers

Bryce Young was definitely let down by his teammates in Carolina as well, but it wasn't a good debut to open the season from the former #1 overall pick and Heisman winner.

After such a strong finish to last season, expectations were high for Young and the Panthers this year, especially with the addition of first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan and the expected breakout of Xavier Legette. Young was one of a number of starting QBs around the league to turn the ball over three times, and if the Carolina defense continues to be a sieve, there's simply going to be too much pressure on Young's shoulders.