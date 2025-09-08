NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 1 ends

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

How about Aaron Rodgers? The gunslinger is still playing at a high level, as ‘vintage Aaron Rodgers’ definitely came out a bit for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. They beat the New York Jets in one of the more surprisingly entertaining games of the week, as I am not sure many of us expected that many points to be put on the board.

The Steelers get a huge conference win and have to be feeling great about their QB situation for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season. Pittsburgh is 12th in our power rankings as Week 1 closes out.

11. San Francisco 49ers

A huge NFC West win for the San Francisco 49ers has them climbing our NFL power rankings a bit. The Niners are 11th and are feeling themselves after this one. It was a sloppy game overall, but stud pass-rusher Nick Bosa sealed the deal for the Niners late in the fourth quarter. The main thing that has held this team back has been the injuries, so if they can get healthy as the season goes on, watch out…

The 49ers do have an easier schedule, so stacking up a ton of wins could be likely.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yet another team winning in dramatic fashion in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business against the Atlanta Falcons, but you have to give credit to the Falcons for hanging around like they did. This could bode well for the Birds down the stretch, as Michael Penix Jr may only get better as the season goes on.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs’ offense did enough to win a very important divisional game, as they did get swept by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Season. The Bucs are 10th in our latest NFL power rankings.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals winning a Week 1 game could bode well for their chances that things actually change for the better. The Bengals did get outplayed in this game, so that’s important to note, but they closed it out, and good teams are able to find ways to win even when most things do not go their way.

Joe Burrow and the offense weren’t all that great in this one, but both sides of the ball simply made enough plays, and the Bengals being 1-0 is something we have not seen in a little while.