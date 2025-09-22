NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season was truly incredible, so let's try and sort it all out with our latest power rankings. It's about that time already, as our NFL power rankings are back as Week 3 closes out and we make our way to Week 4.

Monday Night Football still has to hit us, as it's the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens in what could truly be a Super Bowl matchup this year. But back to the Week 3 games we have saw; there were some insane walk-off finishes and some incredible blowouts as well, which is something.

Overall, we are hitting the point in the season where some of the league's best and worst teams will begin sorting themselves out, as the quarter-mark of the season is really not all that far away. Let's get into our latest NFL power rankings.

Latest NFL Power Rankings following intense action in Week 3

32. New Orleans Saints (0-3)

Well, that happened. The New Orleans Saints continue to operate as the worst team in the NFL, and it’s not close. The Seattle Seahawks blew out the Saints on Sunday afternoon, and the Saints really have a lot of soul-searching to do, and the soul-searching should start with GM Mickey Loomis.

Frankly, I believe the Saints need a fresh start and need a new voice to rebuild this team and lead the charge. Kellen Moore is a first-year head coach and is getting the short end of the stick with this team in the 2025 NFL Season.

31. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

Another loss for the Tennessee Titans drops this team to 0-3 on the season, and it’s going to keep looking like this. The Titans took Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this entire operation is simply in a rebuilding mode, so they weren’t going to be competitive.

And again, it doesn’t seem like Brian Callahan and his staff is the right staff for the job, so unless something begins to turn around, I would not be shocked to see GM Mike Borgonzi cleaning house on the sidelines and hiring a different regime to develop Cam Ward.

You hate to go this far, but the Titans almost feel like a ‘free win’ for most of their opponents, and in Week 3, they saw the shockingly good Indianapolis Colts pick them apart.

30. New York Jets (0-3)

Among the worst teams in the NFL right now, the New York Jets fell to 0-3 in Week 3 and lost a stinker of a game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Justin Fields was not playing in this game, but instead it was Tyrod Taylor under center. Taylor might actually be a better QB than Fields, but even if that is the case, the Bucs were going to win this game unless something major happened.

It’s going to be another long, painful year for the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn is going to again have to wait another week for his first win, and it’s not much of a surprise. This team is missing a franchise QB, and I am personally not sure Glenn was that good of a hire.

Now sure, the Jets’ comeback was something to behold, but a loss is a loss.

29. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

It’s only a matter of time before the Miami Dolphins begin to blow this thing up and become heavy sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches. This franchise simply has no juice and no clear identity.

Mike McDaniel does not appear to be the man for the job, and Tua Tagovailoa is the definition of average. Miami did have a nice run for a couple of seasons, but it’s clear how unsustainable that was. The Dolphins have to begin winning immediately, or I believe we could see some major changes. Miami continues to stumble in our NFL power rankings.