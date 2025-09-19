2025 NFL Season: 3 players who should already be asking for a change of scenery

A player's success in the NFL is often contingent on their team's scheme and supporting cast.

The league's talent pool is full of All-Pros and alleged busts who desperately need a new home to increase their production.

It's only Week 3, but there is already a trio of offensive standouts who could benefit from tossing on a different jersey.

3 NFL players who should desire a change of scenery

Giants (RB) - Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Last year, Tyrone Tracy Jr. looked like a potential future bell cow for the New York Giants. The Purdue product trailed only Bucky Irving and Jayden Daniels for most rushing yards by a rookie and eventually monopolized the team's backfield.

Rather than increase Tracy's workload, New York has opted to hand the keys to the ground game to a new first-year back in Cam Skattebo. Tracy started the campaign with a 74% snap share, but that figure plummeted to 42% in his last outing.

Skattebo plays with a physicality that is easy to admire, but his lack of athleticism will hinder his efficiency between the tackles. Tracy's physical traits and decent ability in the passing attack make him the superior long-term option. If he can't be the lead ball carrier in the Big Apple, a move elsewhere could be on the horizon.

Saints (WR) - Chris Olave

It's only Chris Olave's fourth season in New Orleans, but it feels like the former first-round pick star has already petered out. After a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns to start his career, numerous concussions hampered his availability and numbers in 2024.

The numerous head injuries are a massive concern, but when he's on the field, he's suffering from a revolving door of inadequate quarterback play. Spencer Rattler has had some recent encouraging outings, but even then, it's unlikely he's the signal-caller of the future.

Tyler Shough or a rookie in next year's draft doesn't sound enticing either, which leaves Olave yearning for some semblance of stability. Pass catchers are such a premium in the modern game that a franchise needing a receiver could easily "buy low" on the 25-year-old.

Jets (RB) - Breece Hall

Alongside a healthy Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall was in a poised position to be the league's next elite rusher. Rogers, of course, was horrific in his brief tenure with the Jets, and his inability to escape the pocket allowed opposing defenses to crowd the line of scrimmage, thus having plenty of reinforcements in the box to slow down Hall.

The makeshift offensive lines have further plagued Hall's time in New York and have seemed to cap his output consistently. Add in a quarterback carousel similar to the aforementioned Olave, and it's evident the Jets' organizational incompetence is holding back a top-ten-level runner.

New York's new staff can move forward with the younger Braelon Allen, and Hall can find a home on a fringe contender looking to make moves to help make a Super Bowl push.