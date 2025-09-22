NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

You just cannot imagine a worse way to lose, can you? I am especially surprised the Rams lost this game given how good their roster is and given how good of a head coach Sean McVay has been. But alas, the Rams weren’t able to get it done and had their potential game-winning field goal blocked as time expired.

The Rams losing this game does not change their status among the NFC, though, but this does give the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Eagles if that ends up being a factor. If both Philly and LA went 12-5 and won their divisions, the Eagles would get the higher seed.

Anyway, the Rams lose a game in a fashion I just did not expect, but they’ll rebound.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

The Philadelphia Eagles mounted an amazing comeback against the Los Angeles Rams and keep their unbeaten streak alive. It was quite the second half for the Eagles, and it was sealed with a game-winning blocked field goal, because of course.

The Eagles still do feel a bit gimmicky, and I am not afraid to say that, but they simply find ways to win football games, and that is what matters the most in the NFL. On the flip side, the LA Rams lose a massive heartbreaker after trending toward the game actually being a blowout loss for the Eagles.

Philly, to the chagrin of many, keeps winning games.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (3-0)

It might now be time to talk about the Los Angeles Chargers as a serious team to win the AFC West this year. They had three-straight divisional games to open up the 2025 NFL Season and have now won them all.

Kansas City, Las Vegas, and now Denver have fallen to the Chargers, and it feels like their division to lose. Justin Herbert wasn’t great in the win, but he was good when it mattered the most, and the Chargers are now staring down at everyone.

If the Chiefs were to win on Sunday Night Football, they would improve to 1-2, and it would make all of KC, Denver, and Vegas two games behind the Chargers. What a season it’s been for LA. They move up in our latest NFL power rankings.

5. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

In what was likely going to be a sloppy-but-fine Packers’ win, the Cleveland Browns decided they had other ideas and wanted to kick a game-winning goal. If nothing else, the Packers are still 2-1 on the season and do have two huge NFC wins to open up the season, so they’re in a good spot.

However, if Green Bay does end up winning the NFC North this year, the top playoff seedings will surely come down to a game or two, and Green Bay could look back at this Week 3 disappointment and think they should have won this one.

The Browns are simply not a huge threat this year, and Green Bay knows this should have been a win.