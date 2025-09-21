NFL Power Ranking: Updated head coach rankings approaching Week 3

As we approach the bulk of Week 3, which head coaches have done the best job thus far? We power ranked the best right here.

These head coach rankings are absolutely going to change from week to week, as there are some shocking names who are in our top-10 ranking. The first two weeks of a given NFL season can truly be wild and unexpected.

However, as the season goes on, things might stabilize. We've ranked the 10-best head coaches thus far approaching Week 3. Which coaches are in our list? Let's get into it here.

Power ranking top head coaches approaching Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

10. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor is 2-0 for the first time in his head coaching career, but Joe Burrow is also likely missing the rest of the season with a turf toe injury. It's a brutal reality for Taylor and the Bengals, as this front office truly did add a good bit of talent this offseason.

They also were able to pay Trey Hendrickson (kind of), Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase. On paper, this was shaping up to be a great year, and the 2-0 start would have given Cincy a great chance to hang around in the AFC North.

Taylor does deserve a lot of credit here, but he's likely going to drop out of these rankings with Burrow not in. Jake Browning is their backup QB.

9. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles is a steady head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's got this team off to another 2-0 start, and it feels like they will again come away with the NFC South title in the 2025 NFL Season. I have wondered how high their ceiling is, as both Bowles and Baker Mayfield feel good not great.

However, this operation is a well-oiled machine - Jason Licht is a great GM and exceptional at finding talent. Todd Bowles and his coaching staff know how to get a lot out of their players, and the team is strong where it matters the most in today's NFL.

Bowles is ninth in our head coach power rankings, but this honestly feels as high as he can get as the 2025 season progresses.