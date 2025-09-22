NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3

4. Indianapolis Colts (3-0)

We might all owe an apology to the Indianapolis Colts. Now yes, this team beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but they put up 41 points and continued to put great football on tape for the world to see. Daniel Jones has been excellent this year, and the defense is doing plenty enough to put the offense in positions to win.

And all of a sudden, the Colts now have a three-game lead over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and even though the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-1, Indy feels a lot better.

It’s been a year to remember thus far for the Colts, and there are a ton of people who are currently being proven very, very wrong. Shane Steichen and Daniel Jones might actually be a duo that can work together.

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

The Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, and this figures to be one of the best games of the NFL season thus far. The Ravens and Lions both dropped disappointing games in Week 1, only to bounce back in Week 2.

With how the AFC North looks thus far, the Ravens should be able to separate themselves in the division and again score a top-4 seed in the AFC playoffs. Baltimore has not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so something has to change.

Lamar Jackson is likely going to put on a show and is an all-time great QB at this point. A well-oiled machine, Baltimore has been near the top of every power ranking for years now.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 after a nice win over the New York Jets in Week 3. The Bucs are a well-oiled machine; this team is well-coached and have a spectacular front office that has meshed the NFL Draft and free agency perfectly.

So many of their key players were drafted, but others have also been signed in free agency. I am not sure the Bucs are capable of winning a Super Bowl, as the duo of Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles really isn’t anything overly special compared to other top duos in the NFC, but they again should be able to win the NFC South this year.

The Buccaneers should end up finishing with 10-12 wins and another top-4 seed in the NFC. It was trending toward being a blowout, but they managed to pull through.

The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 after a ho-hum win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Buffalo continues to remain as one of the top teams in the NFL, and at this point, the regular season is just a formality - Buffalo probably prefers to just fast-forward to the playoffs, and for good reason.

The rest of the AFC East looks quite awful thus far, and the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t exactly looked like a great team. This could be the best chance that the Bills have at actually making a Super Bowl run.

There isn’t much more to say - Buffalo is a juggernaut.