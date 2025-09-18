NFL power rankings: Ranking top Super Bowl contenders as Week 3 approaches

There are a few clear-cut Super Bowl contenders approaching Week 3. Let's power rank them as the season gradually progresses.

Things could definitely change as the season progresses, as we're not yet even into Week 3, but the top Super Bowl contenders are pretty obvious at this point. Truth be told, there are only a handful of legitimate contenders.

So much has to go right for an NFL team to become a contender, but there are always a handful. Let's power rank the top Super Bowl contenders approaching Week 3 of the 2025 season.

Power ranking top Super Bowl contenders approaching Week 3

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens got back on track with a win over the Cleveland Browns, and this team is simply going to win a ton of games this year and earn a top-4 seed in the AFC. Sure, the playoff success has not been there, but with how weak the Kansas City Chiefs have looked, the Ravens and the other obvious AFC team here could slowly move up the hierarchy.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions are obviously going to be on this list, but the offense just does not look all that great thus far. We'll see if things change, but if nothing else, the Eagles can out-talent most of their opponents. Philly is likely heading to the playoffs yet again and could surely make another Super Bowl run.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's health is going to be key here, but if he does stay healthy, the LA Rams are going to be a tough 'out' in the 2025 NFL Season. They've got a top-tier roster and are great in the trenches. Furthermore, both Stafford and Sean McVay have won a Super Bowl together, so they might have another run in them.

A team that has gotten so close in recent years but not able to get over the edge, the Buffalo Bills are second in our contender power rankings. Buffalo is staring down a 3-0 start if they can take care of the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

For the second time since the 2020 NFL Season, Buffalo lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs. Perhaps this year is when the franchise can get over the hump and make a run.

1. Green Bay Packers

I am going to go this far already. The Green Bay Packers absolutely look like the best team in the NFL, and they could hit their stride in 2025. The Micah Parsons trade could have been precisely what this franchise needed, and when you look at other teams in the NFC, it's hard to argue that the Packers aren't the best right now.

For the time being, Green Bay is first in our Super Bowl contender power rankings.