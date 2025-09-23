NFL Power Rankings, Week 4 Ranking every winless team after Week 3

The New York Jets are a disaster of an operation, but they are also in year one of this current regime. The New GM Is Darren Mougey, and he spent years with the Denver Broncos. Mougey has the tall task of snapping the longest-active playoff drought streak in the NFL, and it's going to take years.

The Jets have to get a franchise QB in the building, but even if they do that, it's not clear at the moment if Aaron Glenn and his staff will be the right ones to lead this team. So much has to go right for any NFL team to finish with a winning record, let alone make the playoffs.

It's another season of misery for the Jets. They are fourth in our power rankings.

3. New York Giants

A pathetic showing on Sunday Night Football already has many Giants' fans wanting the team to pull the plug on the Russell Wilson era and hand the keys over to Jaxson Dart, their first-round draft pick. The only way Brian Daboll might be able to save his job is is to bench Wilson for Dart.

That move could come as soon as Week 4, and all eyes would then be on the rookie QB. If nothing else, the Giants do have a fierce defensive line, but their talent isn't going to matter much at all if the offense can't get going.

2. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins can absolutely score a ton of points, but they aren't consistent, have a good-not-great QB, and have a bad defense. To top it all off, head coach Mike McDaniel doesn't seem to have a great grip on his team, so that is definitely something to worry about.

You get the sense that things can begin to change if Miami doesn't begin stacking wins as soon as this week. The franchise might simply need a reboot, but they are at least the second-best winless team in the NFL if that is any consolation.

1. Houston Texans

Are the Houston Texans bad? Is this is bad football team? CJ Stroud has been regressing for well over a year now, and absolutely nothing is working for this team on offense, and unless they start stacking wins now, this team is going to miss the playoffs and have some serious questions to answer.

The Texans are a talented team, sure, so I guess we can rank them first in our winless power rankings, but starting 0-3 in the NFL is getting close to being totally out of it. In 2023 and 2024, Houston has gone 10-7 and won the AFC South. That might come to a crashing end in 2025.