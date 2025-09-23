2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and we’re about to close out the month of September already. Time flies in the NFL.

You can learn a lot about teams by the way they play in September, but ultimately, there’s plenty of time left for just about everyone to get back in the mix if they can have a strong October.

Heading into Week 4, we don’t have nearly as many phenomenal matchups on paper as we do stakes in each game. There are some great headliners on the docket, but this week is going to be all about teams finding ways to either get back on track or salvage the month. Who is going to close out the month of September strong, and who’s going to head into October with a sour taste in their mouths? We’re making our Week 4 NFL picks and score predictions for every single game on the schedule.

2025 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Week 4 Game

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

Thursday, September 25, 8:15 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals are now dealing with the devastation of a loss compounded by the injury to stud running back James Conner, who has been such a consistent force for them over the past couple of years.

The Cardinals lost a tough one in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, but they have a shot at a mulligan here in Week 4 against the Seahawks to try and get back on track against a divisional opponent. The big question will be whether or not Kyler Murray can handle having that pressure added to him without his star running back to turn to.

On a short week, it’s going to be on Murray and that Arizona defense to come through in a big way because the Seattle Seahawks are kind of the definition of “complementary football” right now. We saw the Sam Darnold era get of to a bit of a rough start, but the Seahawks have turned it up the past couple of weeks.

They absolutely dominated the Saints on Sunday and are building some steam here in the early portion of the season. The Cardinals are favored at home by 1.5 points in this one, and maybe that’s just because it’s still so early and they’re playing on a short week.

Based on how the Cardinals have played the past two games, I would be shocked if the Seahawks don’t go on the road and pull off a win.

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-23