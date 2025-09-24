NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 3

12. New England Patriots (1-2)

The New England Patriots lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, but second-year QB Drake Maye really looks sharp and could continue to develop as the season goes on. The Patriots still feel a year away from contending for a playoff spot, but with how weak the AFC East is right now, it would not shock me if they finished second in the division behind the Buffalo Bills.

I would keep an eye out for this team as the season goes on, as Mike Vrabel knows how to coach and is going to get the most out of his players. New England is no. 12 in our updated AFC rankings.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

The Raiders are bad. The offensive line is bad and the defense cannot stop a nosebleed. It's going to be a long season for this team, and with each passing week, their decision to take Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft looks more and more odd.

Vegas has a long road ahead and might be able to play spoiler a handful of times in 2025.

10. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

Rising up a bit in our power rankings is the Cleveland Browns. They beat the Green Bay Packers on a walk-off field goal and do have a great defense. If nothing else, that defense can keep them in most games, but their inconsistency on offense and them simply being the Browns is what'll doom this franchise in 2025, at least.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

A pretty iffy 2-1 team, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still 2-1 and did beat the Houston Texans, so that AFC South win is huge. I do not expect Jacksonville to finish the year with a winning record, but this is an encouraging start, and there is reason to believe in this franchise for the long-term.