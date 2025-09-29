NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers as Week 4 ends

2. Detroit Lions

The term well-oiled machine doesn’t begin to do justice to the Detroit Lions offensively. The Lions are obviously a juggernaut on that side of the ball, and you can pretty much forget that six-point outing against the Packers back in Week 1 ever happened.

The Cleveland Browns may not be the best team in the NFL, but defensively, they are one of the best in the NFL so far this season. Even with the Lions struggling slightly to get past the Browns’ defense early on, they managed to win this game by 24 points and run up the score late.

Detroit has so many ways to beat you offensively, and while we’ve seen they are not exempt from the occasional clunker on that side of the ball, it’s hard to see them losing too many games this year with the level at which that offense currently operates.

1. Buffalo Bills

Defensively, the Buffalo Bills are still a work in progress. The Bills have a much higher standard set for them than the defensive performance we’ve seen through the first month of the season, but in the NFL, style points don’t matter. You are what your record says you are.

Right now, the Bills are 4-0 and on top of the AFC. They’ve obviously got the reigning MVP of the league in Josh Allen, and one of the best offensive weapons in the league in James Cook. Both of those guys are playing lights out, but Buffalo needs their defense to figure things out quickly.

You don’t see many Super Bowl-winning teams benching starting corners in the middle of the year. Again, the Bills are the best team in the league right now, but they’ve got to turn things up defensively rather quickly.