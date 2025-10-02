NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

8. New England Patriots (2-2)

We're now slowly getting into some solid teams here approaching Week 5. The New England Patriots might still be a year away from being a playoff team, but second-year QB Drake Maye looks fantastic thus far, and things are beginning to take shape.

The Pats could give the Buffalo Bills a run for its money in Week 5, so watch out for that. Right now, New England is closer to average than good, but they have the foundation in place to finish with a winning record and to really make some noise in 2026.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

The Jacksonville Jaguars of all teams are 3-1 on the season. The defense has been fantastic, and head coach Liam Coen has already fixed the rushing attack. Trevor Lawrence's passer rating is actually below 80, but his wide receivers have struggled with drops this year.

The Jags could be a legitimate force and do have a path to winning the AFC South in the 2025 NFL Season.

6. Denver Broncos (2-2)

The Denver Broncos are 2-2 after two losses in a row to the LA Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. Both of those losses were on last-second field goals, so it's not like Denver got blown out. The Broncos took care of business on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals and have a huge test in front of them in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Denver could really put the league on notice if they can knock-off the defending Super Bowl champions, but the Eagles aren't quite as good as their 4-0 record indicates, so this game could be very close. On paper, the Broncos might be a top-5 team in the NFL, but things have to get going here soon.

5. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)

Losing to the LA Rams in Week 4 kind of tells us what kind of team the Colts might be. They seem good, but that's it. Daniel Jones has had a great season thus far, but he's now thrown just four touchdown passes against two interceptions, so the touchdown production hasn't really been there. However, Indy has won three of its first four games and deserves credit for that.