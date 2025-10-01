2025 NFL picks and score predictions for teams on upset alert in Week 5

We can now turn to Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season. Which teams are on heavy upset alert? Week 4 is already behind us, as we are making our way through the quarter-mark of the 2025 NFL Season. Week 5 is quickly approaching, and we have begun to see the hierarchy across the league take shape.

There are some clear-cut games on Week 5's slate that are good easy to predict, but there could be others that end up being unexpected and dramatic. We've identified three teams very much on upset alert approaching this week's contests.

Let's dive into those three teams and talk about why they should be on the lookout for a major upset.

2025 picks and score predictions for teams on upset alert in Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Denver Broncos)

The Philadelphia Eagles are repeating their 2023 season - stacking wins by slim margins but not playing great football on either side. The offense is stuck in second gear - Jalen Hurts is not a high-end passer, the run game hasn't gotten going, and even the offensive line has struggled.

The entire operation just isn't consistent at all, and even the defense has lost some talent this offseason. Despite this, Philly has been able to win their first four games, but they have all been within a score, and oddly enough, their travel schedule has been 'back and forth' up to this point, so they haven't yet had two-straight games at home or on the road.

The Denver Broncos come into this game having won big-time over the Cincinnati Bengals and might have the right personnel on defense to again make Philly struggle on offense.

With Denver's run game slowly coming alive, the Broncos have the players and scheme to go into Philly and hand the Eagles their first loss of the 2025 NFL Season. It feels like both Philly and Denver are pretty evenly-matched despite the difference in records.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-21