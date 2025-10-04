NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the AFC

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are now 2-2 on the season after a shaky 0-2 start. Mahomes and the Chiefs blew out the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and could continue stacking wins. Rashee Rice returns soon, and that could be the missing link on this offense with a healthy Xavier Worthy in the mix as well.

However, Kansas City is below-averaging at the running back position and don't have anything overly special on defense. Mahomes will keep the Chiefs atop the NFL hierarchy, and they could capture the AFC for the fourth year in a row.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has a 102.6 passer rating through four games, and all of a sudden, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a great position to win the AFC North. With the Bengals being a non-factor and the Browns being the Browns, the only thing in the Steelers' way is the Baltimore Ravens, but they currently have a plethora of injuries.

Pittsburgh is likely winning the AFC North, and I would imagine that Rodgers is only going to get better as the season goes on.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is completing 74% of his passes and has a 109.4 passer rating through the first four games of the 2025 NFL Season. Folks, I think you are too low on Maye. Sure, the New England Patriots might still be a year away, but Drake Maye is arriving right before our eyes, and I am not sure there are many QBs in the NFL playing better than him right now.

Having Josh McDaniels back as the offensive coordinator also helps, too.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is no. 1 in our QB power rankings in the AFC. He and the Buffalo Bills are the lone unbeaten team in the conference, so it's only fitting that the reigning MVP is top in our power rankings

approaching Week 5.

The Bills themselves do have roster flaws, but they also have an easier schedule this year and are racing toward capturing the first seed in the AFC playoffs, which could be precisely what they need to make a Super Bowl run.