NFL Trade Block Week 5: Red-hot names who might be available, landing spots

The NFL trade block could be heating up. Let's dive into a ton of players who could be on the move in the coming weeks. The 2025 NFL Trade Deadline is following Week 9 action and is on November 4th, so we are just about one month away from that happening.

And given how the league looks right now, the deadline promises to be a wild one. The AFC is truly wide open, and I am not sure it's been this open in quite some time. The top contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both have major holes, and the other contenders we thought would be near the top like Baltimore and Cincinnati are trending toward missing the playoffs.

We've outlined nine of the most likely players, in our view, who could be moved ahead of the deadline, let's get into it here.

NFL Trade Block: Which players could be moved, and where could they be traded to?

9. Chig Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans

A veteran tight end and solid receiving options, Chig Okonkwo saw the Tennessee Titans draft Gunnar Helm in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Okonkwo has been here for a little while, so the current regime might not have much of a connection here, and I would not be shocked if the Titans were the first team to wave the white flag and begin trading players in hopes of building for the future.

Potential Landing Spots: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

8. Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Another tight end, Michael Mayer was a second-round pick a few years ago but simply has not panned out thus far, and with the Las Vegas Raiders having taken Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft, it would make sense that Mayer could get a fresh start. There is a new regime in town, and this could end up being a mutual parting of ways when it's all said and done.

Potential Landing Spots: San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders

7. Jameis Winston, QB, New York Giants

Jameis Winston is one of two Giants' QBs on this list, as the team has now turned the reigns over to rookie Jaxson Dart, who won his first start. Winston might be the most likely of the other veteran QB to actually stay, but he also might have better trade value. The most obvious fit here would be the Cincinnati Bengals, as the AFC is wide open, and the Bengals do have enough weapons to perhaps see Jameis Winston play quite well.

Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens