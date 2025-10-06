NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

14. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

After a shaky 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL Season, the Kansas City Chiefs have won two games in a row and find themselves right on the cusp of breaking out. The Chiefs are in Jacksonville to face the shockingly competitive Jaguars, and I am not sure KC can overlook this opponent.

Even just a year ago, this team would be trending toward being a blowout for the Chiefs, but the Jags will hang around. Anyway, what seems to be holding Kansas City back is some inconsistencies on offense and just not having anyone all that special anymore on defense.

The Chiefs could use a starting-caliber running back, and they clearly miss Rashee Rice, who is set to return soon. At the end of the day, with how weak the AFC is, the Chiefs are obviously going to win a ton of games and could very well win the division for the 10th year in a row, but it doesn’t seem to be all that clear-cut at the moment.

We’ll find out a lot about the Chiefs in their Week 5 showdown against the Jaguars.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

This Jaguars’ team being 3-1 on the season is honestly very impressive, and a ton of early credit goes to Liam Coen and his staff for this wicked-hot start. The offense is absolutely still a work in progress, but this defense has been all over the place. The Jags host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and I am not sure the Jags will lose this game.

I do believe we have to begin buying into this team based off of their excellent Week 4 win at the San Francisco 49ers. Them being able to take care of business at home feels like a safe bet to me.

Trevor Lawrence does need to play better, and that should end up happening, as the run game is coming alive. This team still feels a bit incomplete, but they are in a solid position to be in the AFC South race for the entire 2025 NFL Season.

The offense stabilizing is really the one thing that holds this team back from being great.