NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

4. Denver Broncos (3-2)

Something has to be said about the Denver Broncos after their win over the Eagles. Not only did they beat Philly at some, which is something few teams have done, but they beat them while down by multiple touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

This was the type of win that can change the direction of an NFL franchise, as Denver was searching for that signature win in the early stages of the Bo Nix era. the Broncos improve to 3-2 and do genuinely feel like the most dangerous team in the AFC West and perhaps one of the most dangerous three-win teams in the NFL.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

A huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football has the Jacksonville Jaguars sitting pretty at 4-1. I don't know about you, but I am so excited to see the AFC South battle down the stretch. Both Jacksonville and Indianapolis are plenty good enough to win the division in my eyes.

The Jags are shockingly 4-1 and no. 3 in our AFC power rankings.

2. Indianapolis Colts (4-1)

A blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders was an example of a good team taking care of business against a bad team. There isn't much more to say about the Colts regarding their most recent win, but they have now won four of their first five games and feel more 'legit' with each passing week. Indy is no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

The loss against the New England Patriots at home was bad, but the Buffalo Bills are probably still the best team in the AFC right now, but you could convince me that another team is deserving of that title. Buffalo does have an easier schedule this year and should be able to win 13 or 14 games, perhaps locking up the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Buffalo is trying to get over the hump in the postseason, something they have not done in the Josh Allen era. Could 2025 finally be the year?