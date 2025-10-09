NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the NFC

4. Green Bay Packers

At 2-1-1, the Packers have to feel fortunate right now that things aren't worse for them situationally. They are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC North with the Bears after the first five weeks of the season, but not taking a loss against the Cowboys could be a big deal in the long run with how loaded the NFC is this season.

After the first two weeks of the year, it looked like the Packers were going to take over Detroit's spot atop the NFC North. It's funny how different things are just three weeks later. The Packers have to get a win this weekend against the Bengals, where they'll be facing Joe Flacco already for the second time this season.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hopefully nobody gets tired of me calling them the Cardiac Bucs. As long as they keep proving that's what they are, that's what they'll be. The Buccaneers pulled off another incredible win late against the Seattle Seahawks, and you just see the clutch factor for this team coming through in different ways week after week.

Baker Mayfield is thriving in these situations, but the Bucs' defense finally came through with a huge turnover late against the Seahawks, who had scored touchdowns on five straight possessions at one point. The Bucs aren't perfect, but they know how to close games.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Right now, the Eagles are hanging on by a thread in these types of team rankings. We're paying our due respects to the reigning Super Bowl champions, even though they haven't exactly played great football this year.

The bottom line is that this team is 4-1 right now, and they have a chance to be the NFL's first 5-1 team with a win against the Giants on Thursday night. Still, it can't be denied that this team is not efficient offensively right now, and that's putting it lightly. They need a get-right game, and they need it fast.

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the most well-oiled machine in the NFC right now. After a bad start to the season against the Packers, the Lions have come back with a vengeance and look like a team. without any real weaknesses at this point.

Detroit's offense is so impressive on a week-to-week basis. They have tremendous balance, and with a healthy Aidan Hutchinson, that defense has a closer it can rely on. When you look at this Lions team, you see a group that is extremely focused on getting that Super Bowl win. I expect them to be aggressive at the NFL trade deadline as well.