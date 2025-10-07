NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Ranking every 4-win team following Week 5

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are going to win the AFC South this year. This team has won four of their first five games, and QB Daniel Jones is playing quite well. With how efficient everything looks on offense this year for Indy, it really makes you wonder just how bad Anthony Richardson was if Daniel Jones is able to get this thing going.

The Colts have elite weapons and might have one of the best supporting casts in the entire NFL, so it's no surprise that a QB can at least play adequate football on this team. It still feels like they aren't quite a juggernaut, but that's simply because this is new territory for the team.

3. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo took a bad loss at home against the New England Patriots, and that is huge in their quest to capture the AFC East title yet again, as New England is now 3-2 on the season, and second-year QB Drake Maye is playing out of his mind. The Bills should be fine, but the defense is nothing special, so that could end up being their primary weakness most of the season.

However, it does not feel like there is another team in the AFC who is better, overall, than Buffalo at this point in time.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are playing out of their minds. Mayfield himself has to be considered a top candidate for the MVP award at this point, as he's simply been elite with the ball in his hands. The Bucs' defense hasn't been that great this year, but you can't really argue with their record.

Tampa feels like a safe bet to again capture the NFC South title, but with how wide open the NFC feels at times, Tampa might be able to slide into one of the top two seeds in the conference come playoff time.

1. Detroit Lions

The best team in the NFL right now is the Detroit Lions - Jared Goff is having yet another insanely efficient season, and it does not seem like he misses Ben Johnson one bit. Goff leads the NFL with 12 touchdown passes, and that would put him on pace for 41 across a 17-game season.

The Lions are solid on both sides of the ball but might have a defensive addition coming soon, as that unit has largely struggled to stay healthy for a little while now.