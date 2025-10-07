NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Ranking top MVP candidates after Week 5 action

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Leading the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per game, Jonathan Taylor is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his NFL career, and the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts are simply better than most teams in the NFL. Taylor did struggle with injuries the past few seasons, but he seems to be in a great spot health-wise, and having an efficient QB to help stabilize the run game has also helped greatly.

Jonathan Taylor is among the best running backs in the NFL and is honestly one of the best pure runners at the position that the league has had in quite some time. He has kind of wasted away at times in Indianapolis, but I guess all it took for this team to get going was... Daniel Jones.

2. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has been an elite QB with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they had one of the best wins by any team on the season thus far when they took down the Seattle Seahawks in a high-scoring affair in the late Sunday window in Week 5. Mayfield maybe doesn't carry the name-weight that guys like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and others do, but he's been just as productive and even more productive than the top QB names in the league since arriving in Tampa.

The Buccaneers' defense has definitely allowed some points this year, so Mayfield has had to really hold the fort down under center, and he's done just that so far. Tampa is now 4-1 on the season and are a well-oiled machine.

Baker Mayfield is no. 2 in our MVP power rankings.

1. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is getting better??

Yes, he's getting better. Through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, Goff has completed a league-leading 75.2% of his passes. He's also thrown for 12 touchdown passes, which is the most in the NFL as well.

With just two interceptions on the season, Jared Goff is taking care of the football while also doing a ton of damage through the air. He's been flat-out amazing this year and has a success rate of 55.6%, which would be the highest mark of his career.

There isn't much to dislike about Jared Goff. He's an elite quarterback and is the favorite to win the MVP this year through the first