NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach rankings after Week 5

There have been some amazing head coaching jobs done this year. Let's power rank all 32 after Week 5 action. Not only that, but there are some head coaches who have struggled a ton this year and might be trending toward being shown the door here in the coming weeks.

In the coming weeks as the NFL trade deadline nears, we could also see some in-season head coach firings, as there are always a handful that happen before the season is over. This can benefit teams by getting a bit of a head start in their search for the new head coach.

Week 5 was filled with a ton of action, and we now turn our attention to Week 6 beginning with the Eagles and Giants on Thursday Night Football. Let's power rank the head coaches right here.

Updated head coach power rankings approaching Week 6

32. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

There truly hasn't been much of anything positive with the first five games of Aaron Glenn's tenure with the New York Jets, as it seems like this hyped-up offseason hire was all smoke. Glenn and the Jets are the lone winless team in the NFL, and they have not forced a turnover in their first five games.

The defense has allowed a whopping 11 touchdown passes, and besides them being able to run the ball well, there is nothing else to note with this team, and it's unlcear when they'll win their first game.

31. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans won their first game of the Cam Ward era thanks to the Arizona Cardinals being an undisciplined mess. The Titans are still among the worst teams in the NFL, as a sloppy win doesn't really change much with them. Brian Callahan is likely being shown the door at some point before 2026 rolls around, as it does not seem like he has a good grip on being a head coach in the NFL.

30. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Another head coach trending in the wrong direction is Mike McDaniel. The Miami Dolphins blew a lead against the Carolina Panthers, and unless some unlikely turnaround happens, McDaniel isn't going to last the rest of the season.

29. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon's sideline interactive with Emari Demercado has not been a good look, and to top it all off, the Cardinals have lost three games in a row after a solid 2-0 start. I do believe Gannon will get into the 2026 NFL Season, but things are trending in the wrong direction.