NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach rankings after Week 5

12. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on their bye in Week 5 and are 3-1 through the first month of the 2025 NFL Season, and with Mike Tomlin, it's never really a notable coaching issue - he has never finished any season of his head coaching career with the Steelers with a losing record, but the ceiling has been quite low. It's going on 10 years since the Steelers last won a playoff game, and that's been the main issue with Tomlin.

He's doing another solid coaching job, but it's nothing special.

11. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are enduring a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, and new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has been downright awful this year. Saquon Barkley touched the ball just nine times in their Week 5 stinker against the Denver Broncos. That simply cannot happen.

The Eagles' starting QB, Jalen Hurts, is also not a passer who can continually beat defenses with his arm, so that presents an issue. Philly is 4-1, but their four wins this year were by slim margins, and I am honestly getting 2023 Eagles flashbacks with this team.

10. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

A bad loss against the New England Patriots is not nothing. Sean McDermott and the Buffallo Bills probably just want to fast-forward to the postseason, but they have to win the AFC East first. Buffalo is a nicely-run operation, but they do have some weakneses on the defensive side of the ball that need talked about, and they really do not feel like a Super Bowl-caliber team at all.

9. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz of all people is the Minnesota Vikings' starting QB, and if he can keep this team in a good spot, I am not sure the Vikes will insert JJ McCarthy back into the lineup until Wentz proves he can't hold things down. With how well Sam Darnold has played this year, you wonder if the Vikings are regretting letting him go...