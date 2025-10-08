NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach rankings after Week 5

4. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

It's hard to find many head coaches in the NFL who have done a better job this year than Kyle Shanahan, who somehow has his 49ers' team at a great 4-1 start. Yet again, the Niners have been bitten by the injury bug, but they have somehow managed to come out the other side of it thus far. Winning just six games in all of 2024, San Francisco is nearly at their win total from a year ago.

If the team can get healthy as the season goes on, they might be in great shape to make a deep playoff run this year.

3. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

It is quite insane how quickly a single player or coach can turn a franchise around. Liam Coen seems to be precisely what the Jacksonville Jaguars have been searching for. Coen and the Jags held the fort down at home and beat the three-time defending AFC champs. The defense has been outstanding, and Coen has gotten this run game turned around.

You definitely want to see more from Trevor Lawrence, but a 4-1 record through Week 5 is nothing to scoff at.

2. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Who would have thought that Daniel Jones was the QB to get things going for the Indianapolis Colts? Jones and the Colts are 4-1 on the season and good enough to win the AFC South this year. Shane Steichen was never a bad head coach, as the front office just bungled the QB position for years, but they have a solution now.

1. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

The 4-1 Detroit Lions are clearly the best team in the NFL, and Dan Campbell is quickly proving himself to be a top-tier head coach once again. Many wondered if the Lions would regress after losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, and the answer has been a resounding no thus far. Campbell should be seen as the front-runner for Coach of the Year thus far.