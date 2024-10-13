Chicago Bears blowout Jacksonville Jaguars in London in embarrassing fashion
The Chicago Bears blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 in the NFL's latest international game in a tale of two totally different teams. The Bears now move to 4-2 on the season and just saw their rookie QB Caleb Williams have the best day of his professional career, and all of a sudden, Williams is hitting is stride.
On the day, Caleb Williams went 23/29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. This was the first four touchdown pass game of Williams' career, and overall, he looked calm and collected in the pocket. If you couple that with the Bears' defense continuing to play out of their minds, this could legitimately be one of the better teams in football.
It's a totally different story for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who now drop to a horrid 1-5 on the season. You'd have to imagine that had coach Doug Pederson could potentially lose his job, and with the Jaguars playing next week in London, it could be an awkward situation for the Jags. Would they really fire Pederson in an international location?
I mean, what do you even do in that scenario? From top to bottom, the Jaguars are just a poorly-coached and identity-less team. Trevor Lawrence is being done no favors from his wide receivers and the defense cannot stop an infant.
It's actually a shock if you ask me; I thought the Jags had loaded up nicely in the offseason and were going to be a tough team to beat in 2024, but alas, I was wrong, and I am sure many other people were wrong as well.
On the 2024 NFL Season, Bears' QB Caleb Williams now has nine touchdowns against five interceptions, and is now 4-2. The Chicago Bears are not only in a playoff spot after the first six games, but what they have built over the last few weeks is sustainable. They're going to continue to grow and could even go as far as to add a player or two at the NFL Trade Deadline.
And for the Jaguars, they're likely headed toward being sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline, and I am not sure Doug Pederson or General Manager Trent Baalke are going to survive much longer. Players on the Jags like Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, and perhaps Mitch Morse could be available for the right price.
In a tale of two totally different team, the Bears are riding high and the Jaguars have hit rock bottom.