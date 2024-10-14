NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
12. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
The Buffalo Bills have lost two games in a row to two very good teams, so that kind of tells you what team they may be this year. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens in embarrassing fashion and then lost to the Houston Texans in embarrassing fashion. They’ll play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football and could be as desperate as ever for a victory.
Them falling to 3-3 would definitely raise some questions, but the Jets are also going to be quite desperate themselves. I’m not really sure how far the Bills can go, but given just how underwhelming the rest of the AFC East has been this year, the Bills may end up cruising to another division title.
Josh Allen actually hasn’t thrown an interception this year, so he’s cut that down at least, but I am just uncertain about this Bills’ team. It’ll be interesting to see how they perform on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, who now have an interim head coach.
11. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)
The Atlanta Falcons are coming, folks. They took down the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and are now 4-2 on the season. Because they have already beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they do hold first place in the NFC South. As I have said before, the Falcons’ ceiling is going to be lower with Cousins at QB, but they are going to win a ton of games this year and will probably host at least one playoff game this year.
The Falcons have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball and appear to be a well-coached team, so as the season progresses, they’ll continue to rack up more wins and will probably end the year as the winner of the NFC South.
Do not rule out the Falcons from rising up these NFL power rankings and them perhaps being a surprise team to make a playoff run in the NFC.