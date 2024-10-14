NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
8. Chicago Bears (4-2)
Something has to be said about the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams and the offense has begun to put things together in the previous few games, and the Bears are now all of a sudden 4-2 on the season after just ripping apart the Jacksonville Jaguars, who may be the worst team in football.
Williams himself has looked very good lately, and the defense is still doing their job at a high level. Each week, Caleb Williams proves why the Bears made the right move to cut ties with Justin Fields, and it’s so insane that some people were saying that the Bears needed to keep Fields.
Anyway, you’d think the Bears would be first in the NFC North given their 4-2 record, but the Detroit Lions are 4-1 and the Minnesota Vikings are 5-0. And oh yeah, the Green Bay Packers are 4-2 as well after their huge Week 6 win. Everything seems to be clicking for the Chicago Bears, and they crack the top-10 in our latest power rankings.
7. Green Bay Packers (4-2)
The Green Bay Packers needed Jordan Love to play out of his mind. It’s not that the Arizona Cardinals have a good defense, but I think the Packers just needed to see one of those 2023 late-season Jordan Love games, and they got it in Week 6. Love threw for four touchdowns and 258 yards.
I don’t think the sophomore slump, if you will, was ever in the cards, and it seems like this team is not only poised to continue growing, but could be a Super Bowl darkhorse team if the young guys can keep growing and developing together.
The Packers may end up being one of the more fun teams in the NFL as the 2024 season goes on.
It’s hard to say if they can win the NFC North given how good it is, but you just never know.