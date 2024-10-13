Watch as Bears' QB Caleb Williams throws his third touchdown pass against Jags
In Week 6, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are squaring off in London, and rookie QB Caleb Williams is having himself a day. After a costly fumble by Jaguars' tight end Evan Engram, who could be a trade deadline target, the Bears were set up with great field position.
The Bears and Caleb Williams took advantage of that. On third and goal, Williams found veteran WR Keenan Allen in the back of the end zone to make it 21-3:
The throw was on a huge third and goal play, and the game now feels totally out of reach for the Jaguars, who are a disaster and a totally different story. The Bears feel poised to improve to 4-2 on the season, which would actually keep them very much in the mix for the NFC North title.
If the offense can keep growing like this and the defense maintains their high performances, this could be a legitimate playoff team in Williams' rookie season. Over the last few weeks, Williams and the Bears' offense has really taken a huge leap forward, and they now feel like one of the more complete teams in the NFL at this point.
It wasn't pretty for the Bears and Williams after a few games, but imagine that, a rookie QB is getting better as the season goes on. What a novel concept! Caleb Williams could also be building a strong case to win the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and he may have an advantage given he was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Things are looking up for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.