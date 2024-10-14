NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a fun team, folks. It did seem a bit fish for a while; as the New Orleans Saints were starting rookie QB Spencer Rattler, and the Saints were hanging around for quite a bit, but the Buccaneers figured out just how solid of a team they are and took the game over.
One of the more fun divisional battles as we progress through the 2024 NFL Season is the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, who both won in Week 6 and who are both 4-2 on the year. The Falcons did beat the Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago, so Atlanta is first in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins are also both very good QBs and are really about even, so I am very interested to see how the NFC South plays out.
The Buccaneers went into New Orleans and got a huge win in Week 6, keeping pace with the Falcons in the hotly-contested NFC South.
5. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
The Baltimore Ravens were 0-2 to begin the 2024 NFL Season. They’re now 4-2. The team is riding a four-game winning streak and don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The Ravens have also beaten some pretty good teams thus far, including beating the Commanders in Week 6 in their stadium.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is turning into the best and most lethal duo that I’m not sure a single defense is going to be able to stop. It’s not crazy to think that not only Henry leads the league in rushing this year, but Jackson wins his third MVP award and second in a row. The Ravens have been that good this year and is just humming.
Their defense is still a bit of an issue, so I am interested to see if they can figure something out there as we approach the halfway point of the 2024 NFL Season. The Ravens crack the top-5 in our latest NFL power rankings.