NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
The Las Vegas Raiders are a dumpster fire and are now 2-4 on the season after a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders did not come away with a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so this year was kind of a lost year coming into the season. It was odd that the Raiders didn’t make more of an effort to take a QB.
They’ve already benched Gardner Minshew in favor of Aidan O’Connell, and with neither QB the long-term answer, I would expect Raiders’ GM Tom Telesco to take some type of swing next offseason. To be fair to Telesco, he was the one who drafted Justin Herbert back when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers, so there is some hope for Raiders’ fans that Telesco can make the right move and perhaps instill a franchise QB for the long-term.
The Raiders are going nowhere in the 2024 NFL Season and will consistently appear this low in our NFL power rankings.
27. Tennessee Titans (1-4)
The Tennessee Titans stink, folks. Will Levis probably is not the long-term answer, and this team does have a brand-new coaching staff and a ton of new faces on both sides of the ball. I am not sure the Titans are going to give Levis the 2025 season. I could see them picking inside the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be a perfect spot for Titans’ GM Ran Carthon to grab his guy.
Brian Callahan is the team’s head coach, and he was just hired this season, so the Titans are probably going to have a major change at QB in 2025. At least Will Levis is good for the occasional meme picture. But the Titans are bad and not at all a threat in the AFC in 2024, and probably won’t be a threat until 2026 at the absolute earliest.