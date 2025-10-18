NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Lions top power ranking of every 4-win team

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots might be a year ahead of schedule right now. Second-year QB Drake Maye is playing out of his mind and should honestly be looked at as an MVP candidate. Maye and the Patriots are now 4-2 on the season and have a ton of wins remaining on their schedule.

They also sit in first place in the AFC East thanks to their win over the Buffalo Bills a couple of weeks ago. Don't look now, but the Patriots might have just completed the quickest rebuild we've seen in quite some time.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are always going to be a great team as long as Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are doing their thing. The Rams got back on track in Week 6 with a win over the Baltimore Ravens, and they are now in London and will likely move to 5-2 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the deep NFC West, the Rams could again win the division and might have another deep playoff run in them. This team is well-built from top to bottom.

2. Seattle Seahawks

I was wrong about the Seattle Seahawks when I said this team wasn't going to win many games. One of the more complete teams in the NFL, Seattle is sporting a strong scoring offense and defense. Sam Darnold is again playing out of his mind, and the aggressive Mike Macdonald defense is just that, aggressive and tough to play against.

1. Detroit Lions

I am still riding high with the Detroit Lions this year. The Lions are a juggernaut and the best team in the NFC North if you ask me. Despite losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs this year, the Lions feel like a contender and can outmatch most teams with their high-end roster talent.

It remains to be seen if this team can make a Super Bowl run, but they're strongest where it matters the most in the NFL, and that can take a team very far.