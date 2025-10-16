2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting every division winner approaching Week 7

The 2025 NFL Season is definitely off to a pretty wild start. There are bound to be some new division winners from 2024, as there are some fresh faces atop certain divisions right now. The amount of parity present in the league at the moment is also quite insane.

There are no more unbeaten teams, and 31 teams have a win. So much uncertainty is still present approaching Week 7.

We've tried our best to predict all eight division winners after the first six weeks of NFL action, so let's get into it here.

Predicting all eight division winners for the 2025 NFL Season as Week 7 approaches

AFC North - Pittsburgh Steelers

With the amount of injury luck that has benefitted the Pittsburgh Steelers thus far, it would be a massive shock if they did not win the division this year, and it just goes to show you how much can change in a new NFL season.

All Pittsburgh has to do is not mess up, which should be easy for them.

AFC South - Indianapolis Colts

How many of us actually thought the Indianapolis Colts were going to be this good in 2025? The Colts are one of the more complete teams in the NFL and also hold the best record at the moment as well. I do not trust the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans to make up this ground and do believe Indy holds on and wins the AFC South.

AFC East - New England Patriots

After beating the Buffalo Bills a couple of weeks ago, I am going to fully buy into the New England Patriots. They've got a very easy schedule, and Drake Maye is playing better football right now than Josh Allen. Furthermore, the Pats are simply the more complete team.

AFC West - Denver Broncos

Right now, the Denver Broncos have the best roster in the division and best overall unit, which would be their defense. The offense simply needs to take a small step forward for this team to capture the division for the first time since 2015. Both Denver and Los Angeles sit at 4-2, and the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-3.

NFC North - Detroit Lions

I do not get the sense that another team in the NFC North can dethrone the Detroit Lions this year. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears aren't there yet, and I am not sure the Packers are able to beat the Lions in Detroit.

NFC South - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a juggernaut and the top team in the NFC. They should be able to run away with the NFC South as the season goes on. Baker Mayfield is playing like an MVP at the moment.

NFC East - Washington Commanders

With how bad the Philadelphia Eagles have looked this year, the Washington Commanders might be able to scrape together enough wins, but I do have questions about overall roster talent. Having the better QB than Philly will be a huge advantage here, though.

NFC West - Los Angeles Rams

I simply trust the LA Rams more than other teams in the division right now. The Arizona Cardinals seem to be a non-factor, the San Francisco 49ers are again banged up, and Sam Darnold really played poorly down the stretch in 2024 when the Minnesota Vikings needed him the most.