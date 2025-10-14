NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking every 4-win team following Week 6

It's quite insane how much 'good' there is in the NFL this year, as there isn't a lot of great, and the NFL is truly wide open right now. As we approach the halfway point of the 2025 season, things should begin to get clearer, but it's murky right now.

Eleven teams in the NFL right now have four wins through six weeks - that comes out to a massive 34.4% of teams in the league. There are just two teams with five wins and zero teams with six wins, so with no more unbeaten teams left and a massive middle class, there will be some teams with winning records that don't make the playoffs this year.

We decided to power rank the 11 four-win teams approaching Week 7. We took a look at their most recent performance for the rankings but also have to mostly consider the total body of work thus far, as one game doesn't necessarily tell us the entire story of a team. Let's get into it.

Power ranking all 11 four-win teams through six weeks in the 2025 season.

11. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers do not feel like a four-win team at all. Their recent loss in Week 6 also saw them lose Fred Warner for the rest of the 2025 season with a dislocated ankle, and he joins a laundry list of other starters who have missed time and who will continue to miss time.

It's a season to forget for the Niners despite their strong start. If nothing else, they have an easy remaining schedule, so they should be able to scrape together nine or 10 wins and contend for a Wild Card spot.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

The main issue with Jaguars is that we simply do not know how high this team's ceiling is. The roster is not overly talented, and with Liam Coen being in his first year as the head coach, the Jags might not hit their true potential for another year or so.

However, them being 4-2 through six games is a stellar coaching job from Coen, so they are a playoff team and should end up getting in when the regular season ends.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with a ton of injuries and barely got by the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 6. After a strong 3-0 start, the Chargers haven't looked that special in recent weeks, and this team's below-average depth is being tested big-time. This is still, yet again, nothing more than a good team.