NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking the entire NFC after crazy Week 6

12. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

How about the Carolina Panthers? Now 3-3 on the season, the Panthers have a lot going for them and simply have to keep their foot on the gas. You can definitely see Bryce Young improving, and I would have to think that Young has to put together the best year of his career here in 2025 if he wants to remain their starter in 2026 and beyond.

Dave Canales all of a sudden has this Panthers' team on the cusp of being above .500 approaching the halfway point of the 2025 season.

11. New York Giants (2-4)

With two wins in the first three games of the Jaxson Dart era, the New York Giants are climbing, but slowly. Dart has made just three starts, and it's not been all that pretty, but you can absolutely see the 'it' factor from Dart.

Ideally, he's able to play more in the structure of the offense, and he's now got to do this without Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL a few weeks ago. The Giants feel like a fun, frisky team at the moment. They come in at no. 11 in our power rankings.

10. San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

After a shaky loss, the San Francisco 49ers drop to no. 10 in our power rankings. Fred Warner is now out for the season after a dislocated ankle, and it's yet another brutal injury for this team. The 49ers have somehow managed to win four of their first six games despite the injuries, but you do not get the feeling that this team is going to amount to much.

If nothing else, they have an easier schedule and should be able to rack up a ton more wins, but I don't view this team as a contender, and they do not feel like a super threatening team at the moment.

9. Washington Commanders (3-3)

After a bad loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders drop to ninth in our power rankings and simply have to go on a run here. We've seen what this team can do, as they were within one game of the Super Bowl last year, but they don't feel very special at the moment and honestly feel pretty average.