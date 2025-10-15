NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking the entire NFC after crazy Week 6

8. Chicago Bears (3-2)

How about the Chicago Bears? This team won in a hostile environment in Week 6 and are now 3-2 on the season. They beat the Washington Commanders after being on their bye in Week 5. Caleb Williams and the offense are coming together, and you really hope that the run defense in Chicago can button up.

Right now, there is a path for this team to make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season. Caleb Williams has done well, and they really don't feel like the dysfunctional operation they were for most of the 2024 season. This team feels good.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)

Two-straight losses for the Philadelphia Eagles drops them to seventh in our NFC power rankings. The defense has virtually no pass rush, the offensive coordinator is in way over his head, and the QB, Jalen Hurts, is below-average throwing the football.

All of that is a recipe for disaster. Losing to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants over the last two weeks, the Eagles really have to get something figured out, but this could also be a simple example of a team enduring the Super Bowl hangover.

6. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

The Atlanta Falcons could be better than we think. After a huge win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the Falcons rise to sixth in our power rankings and honestly have one of the more complete teams in the NFL. We saw how high-flying the offense can be, and this defense has been fantastic.

Michael Penix Jr could continue to come along as the season goes on, and by the time we hit the end of the 2025 campaign, the Falcons could all of a sudden have 10 wins and have clinched a playoff spot. The Falcons rise in our NFC power rankings approaching Week 7.

5. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

The LA Rams are a very good football team and are capable of making a deep playoff run. I do believe they'll come away with the NFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season, and I would not be shocked to see them make a Super Bowl run. They won it all back in 2021.