NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking the entire NFC after crazy Week 6

4. Green Bay Packers (3-1-1)

One of two one-loss teams in the NFC right now, the Green Bay Packers are fourth in our NFC power rankings, but they have a pretty shaky tie on their record from a few weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys. Looking back, it's quite ridiculous the Packers did not win that game.

I get the sense that this team is on the doorstep of contention, but aren't quite there yet. Both sides of the ball will simply need to elevate a bit more as the season goes on, as the Packers feel like, comfortably, the second-best team in the NFC North right now.

3. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

I was definitely wrong about the Seattle Seahawks. Sam Darnold has played his tail off this year, and the defense is obviously in a good spot with Mike Macdonald running the show. Everything is working for this team right now, and I do see a scenario where they win the NFC West this year.

Seattle made a huge gamble in the offseason to trade Geno Smith and sign Darnold, but it's worked out quite well thus far.

2. Detroit Lions (4-2)

Despite the loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime, the Detroit Lions are no. 2 in our NFC rankings and are a juggernaut. Jared Goff has arguably been the best QB in the NFL this year, and Dan Campbell is outstanding at his job as well.

The defense needs to shape-up a bit, but there is no reason to believe that this team can't again find themselves deep in the playoffs this year.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

The best record in the NFC, and tied for the best record in the NFL at 5-1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are top in our NFC power rankings. Baker Mayfield is carrying this team thus far and is just playing a different game out there.

Like the Lions, you'd love to see the defense play a bit better, but you really can't argue with a 5-1 record through six weeks. I do believe Tampa has what it takes to make a deep playoff run this year.